WILBERFORCE, Ohio - Junior Brendan Lawler racked up a career-high 139 yards rushing as the Kentucky State University football team rolled up a season-high 435 rushing yards en route to beating rival Central State, 34-28, in Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference action.
The victory secured the first winning season since the 2011 Thorobreds finished 6-4. Kentucky State has now came up victorious against the Marauders in 11 of the last 12 meetings.
Redshirt junior Brett Sylve (Hammond, La.) added 118 yards on 18 carries to give him 999 rushing yards on the season.
After freshman Xavier Hill (Colorado Springs, Col.) forced a fumble on the Marauders' opening drive, and sophomore Jimmy Edmonds (Louisville, Ky.) returned it to the 13, Lawler (Clarksville, Ind.) put the first points on the board with a 10-yard run. Kentucky State added to its lead with a three-yard run from freshman Christopher Coneway (Stockbridge, Ga.) to take a 14-0 lead into half.
The lead ballooned to 21 points as a scoring strike from redshirt sophomore Jaylen Myers (Maryville, Tenn.) connected with senior Jonathan Powell (Greeenville, Ala.) from 39 yards out to cap the nine-play, 84-yard drive.
Back-to-back scores from the Central State got the home team back into the contest, but consecutive KSU scores to open the fourth quarter seemingly had the game on ice.
However, two more Marauder scores had Central State to within six points with 3:05 remaining in the game. But, the running game iced the contest.
Myers was 3-for-6 passing for 67 yards and two touchdowns, and he added 48 yards on the ground.
Kentucky State's defense limited the conference's second leading rusher to just 41 yards, and they sacked the CSU quarterback five times.
Hill finished with a career-high seven stops, two sacks and a forced fumble, while graduate Chris Roberts (Frankfort) added seven tackles as well. Sophomore Artest Banks (Thomson, Ga.) recorded six tackles.
Junior Jacob Abrams (Westfield, Ind.) contributed five tackles, three pass breakups and one interception.
Kentucky State (6-3 overall, 3-3 SIAC) travels to Benedict 1 p.m. Saturday for a non-conference game.