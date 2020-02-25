Kentucky State University junior Moana Pinner was named Player of the Week by the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Monday for her play during the SIAC/CIAA Softball Challenge.

Pinner, of Hilo, Hawaii,  hit .667 (8-of-12) with a triple, two home runs, three runs scored and eight RBIs as KSU went 3-1 in the inter-conference softball challenge.

Kentucky State (3-5 overall) returns to action March 3, hosting Bellarmine at State Stadium.

