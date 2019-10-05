ATLANTA — Kentucky State University redshirt junior Brett Sylve rushed for a season-high 148 yards with a pair of touchdowns, but Morehouse scored 17 points in the final 6 minutes to send the KSU football team to the 33-24 loss Saturday in Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference action.
Kentucky State falls to 2-2 overall and 0-2 in the SIAC. The Thorobreds return home 2 p.m. Saturday to face Clark Atlanta for Homecoming.
Ultimately, turnovers were the undoing of the Thorobreds as Morehouse scored 14 points off turnovers. More importantly, it seems as if the miscues came at the most inopportune times.
The first fumble came with KSU backed up in their own territory, and set the Tigers up for a 5 yard drive that gave them the 7-3 lead.
The second fumble happened as Morehouse trimmed the Thorobreds' lead to four with 6 minutes to go. On the first play from scrimmage, KSU put the ball on the grass and it was recovered by MHC at the 30 yard line. Five plays later, Morehouse reclaimed the lead it wouldn't relinquish.
That fumble came as the KSU option offense was seemingly finding their footing.
KSU scored on all three of its previous second half drives, traveling 36 yards, 71 yards and 75 yards in the process. All three possessions per capped with touchdowns, two of them coming from Sylve.
After neither team scored in the first quarter, freshman kicker Michael Bobak connected on his first field goal of the season, a 27-yarder. However, Morehouse scored the final 10 points of the quarter.
The Thorobreds finished with 196 yards on 42 attempts with two touchdowns and a 4.7 yards per carry. It was the first time this season only one runner gained at least 50 yards on the game.
Junior Jaylen Myers was 5-of-8 for 94 yards and a touchdown. Senior Jonathan Powell was the primary recipient with three catches for 72 yards and a score.
Defensively, sophomore Artest Banks tallied a team-high and career-high eight stops, including two for loss. Junior Samuel Brown finished with seven solo tackles, while junior Xavier Johnson and junior Antwoine Lloyd had six tackles each.