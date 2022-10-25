Kentucky State Athletics will host the Tip-Off VIP Social at Fresh Bourbon and have upper-level tickets for the Kentucky State at University of Kentucky men's basketball exhibition game on Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

The Tip-Off VIP Social is being held at Fresh Bourbon in Lexington (377 E. Main St.) from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Entrance to this event is $75 and includes one lower ticket to the K-State at Kentucky men's basketball game, one complimentary drink ticket and hors d'oeuvres. To purchase access to this event, visit www.ksuthorobreds.com/tickets.

