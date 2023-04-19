041923.KSU graphic.png

The season is not quite over for three members of the Kentucky State University men's basketball program. Jalon Andrews, Jay Murrell, and head coach Jamaal Jackson will be representing the Thorobreds in the Classic for Columbus All-Star Game Saturday.

Players from HBCUs around the country will be competing against top players from Ohio's colleges and universities. Murrell and Andrews will be coached one last game by Jackson as he leads the HBCU team alongside Norfolk State University head men's basketball coach Robert Jones. The HBCU team was victorious in the inaugural 2022 game.

