Approximately 400 racers will convene in Frankfort for the 6th annual Kentucky History Half Marathon on Saturday. The event, featuring races of varying endurance, is suitable for both walkers and runners.
Presented by Expree Credit Union and operated by RaceRise, the KY History Half is a charitable event, with proceeds going to the Kentucky Historical Foundation Inc. in support of the Kentucky Historical Society and its mission.
Bob Baney, owner of RaceRise, is eager to welcome racers back to Frankfort for this in-person event.
“We are super excited to be back as an in-person race. We are offering a virtual option but are expecting some 350-400 in-person runners and walkers from 12-15 states,” Baney says. “This is the only half marathon we know of that celebrates the history of a state or commonwealth. We like to refer to it as ‘The Greatest Half in History.’
“We’ve all been through a great deal with the pandemic and pretty much had to take off a whole year from gathering and racing in-person,” he stated. “I know that runners are eager to gather again as a community, to raise money for a worthy cause and support each other as they complete this race through historic downtown Frankfort. The running community is all about coming together to celebrate health and make a difference. This race will allow for both to happen.”
Scott Alvey, executive director of the Kentucky Historical Society, shared his support of the event and its message.
“This is the only event of its kind created to uplift Kentucky’s history,” he says. “KHS is a proud member of the Frankfort community, and we are honored by the support this event provides for Kentucky history.”
“We are delighted to, once again, welcome Expree Credit Union as our History Half Marathon sponsor,” says Doug High, director of the Kentucky Historical Society Foundation. “Our Frankfort friends and neighbors at Expree truly understand how important it is to bring back this great community event that supports our mission of preserving our shared Kentucky history, and we couldn’t do it without their support.”
The half marathon participants will take a scenic tour of historic Frankfort while embarking on a challenging course. After completing the race, participants will receive a commemorative performance T-shirt and a custom finisher’s medal to signify their accomplishment.
For more information about the KY History Half Marathon, 10K, and 5K, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/Frankfort/KYHistoryHalfMarathon10K5Kand1MileFunRun. For more about the Kentucky Historical Society Foundation and the Kentucky Historical Society, visit history.ky.gov.
