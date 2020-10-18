LOUISVILLE (AP) — How ranked teams fared in their weekly games:
|Class 1A
|1. Paintsville (6-0) beat West Carter 34-12.
|2. Pikeville (5-1) beat Hazard 43-7.
|3. Newport Central Catholic (5-0) beat Dayton 34-6.
|4. Lou. Holy Cross (5-0) did not play.
|5. Lou. Ky. Country Day (4-1) beat Frankfort 42-16.
|6. Crittenden Co. (5-1) beat Fulton County 47-6.
|7. Dayton (5-1) lost to Newport Central Catholic 34-6.
|(tie) Bethlehem (5-1) beat Campbellsville 34-14.
|9. Sayre (6-0) beat Phelps 53-24.
|10. Williamsburg (1-2) beat Pineville 40-0.
|Class 2A
|1. Somerset (5-1) lost to Lex. Christian
|28-21.
|2. Mayfield (5-1) beat Ballard Memorial 68-8.
|3. Breathitt Co. (4-0) beat Greenup County 26-19.
|4. Lex. Christian (5-1) beat Somerset 28-21.
|5. Beechwood (4-2) beat Lloyd Memorial 49-0.
|6. West Carter (5-1) lost to Paintsville 34-12.
|7. Owensboro Catholic (4-2) lost to Hancock County 30-29.
|8. Danville (3-1)
|vs. Washington, COVID canc.
|9. Hancock Co. (5-0) beat Owensboro Catholic 30-29.
|10. Caldwell Co. (2-3) lost to Murray 41-34.
|Class 3A
|1. Elizabethtown (6-0) beat Larue Co. 53-20.
|2. Ashland Blazer (4-0) beat Russell 41-7.
|3. Belfry (4-2) beat Lawrence Co. 36-0.
|4. Bardstown (6-0) beat Thomas Nelson 47-0.
|5. Russell (5-1) lost to Ashland Blazer 41-7.
|6. Lou. DeSales (2-2) COVID canc.
|7. Rockcastle Co. (4-1) COVID canc.
|8. Lou. Christian Academy (2-2) vs. Shelby Co., COVID canc.
|9. Mercer Co. (4-1) beat Henry Co. 49-14.
|10. Paducah Tilghman (3-3) lost to Union Co., 49-7.
|Class 4A
|1. Johnson Central (5-0) beat Harlan Co., 33-2.
|2. Boyle Co. (5-0) beat Anderson Co., 54-0.
|3. Lou. Central (4-0) beat North Oldham 38-3.
|4. Franklin Co. (3-0) beat Waggener 54-14.
|5. Corbin (4-1) beat Lincoln Co., 14-8.
|6. Letcher County Central (4-0) did not play.
|7. Wayne Co. (2-2) did not play.
|8. Lex. Catholic (2-2) beat Bourbon Co. 52-0.
|9. Russell Co. (4-0) vs. Butler Co., COVID canc.
|10. Hopkinsville (2-2) lost to Logan Co., 31-7.
|(tie) Knox Central (2-2) did not play.
|.
|Class 5A
|1. Cov. Catholic (5-0) beat Highlands 42-0.
|2. South Warren (4-0) beat Greenwood 37-13.
|3. Frederick Douglass (3-1) COVID canc.
|4. Bowling Green (4-1) beat Christian Co., 42-0.
|5. Owensboro (6-0) beat Graves Co., 42-21.
|6. Scott Co. (6-0) beat Montgomery Co., 69-6.
|7. Southwestern (6-0) beat South Laurel 52-14.
|8. Highlands (3-3) lost to Cov. Catholic 42-0.
|9. Pulaski Co. (5-1) beat East Jessamine 36-13.
|10. South Oldham (4-1) beat Seneca 63-0.
|Class 6A
|1. Lou. Trinity (4-0) did not play.
|2. North Hardin (6-0) beat Barren Co., 38-6.
|3. Lou. Male (4-1) beat Fern Creek 38-6.
|4. Lou. DuPont Manual (2-2) COVID canc.
|5. Lou. St. Xavier (2-2) beat Lou. Butler 59-14.
|6. Lex. Bryan Station (5-1) beat Oldham Co., 25-20.
|7. McCracken County (4-1) COVID canc.
|8. Dixie Heights (3-3) lost to Ryle 44-14.
|9. Lou. Ballard (2-2) beat Lou. Eastern 34-6.
|10. Oldham Co. (3-2) lost to Bryan Station 25-20.
