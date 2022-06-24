It all started with a Google search on women’s football. 

Now, Olivia Wang is playing in her rookie season as quarterback with Derby City Dynamite, Kentucky’s only women’s tackle football team based in Louisville. 

Wang had played recreational flag football in Lexington for seven years when she decided it was time to start searching for actual tackle football.

“One day I was just like, ‘Man, what would it be like to play actual tackle football with pads on and everything just like guys do? They should have that for girls,’” Wang said. “I’m a big women’s advocate, especially when it comes to sports.” 

Wang stumbled across the Women’s Football Alliance (WFA), which is the “largest, longest running and most competitive women’s tackle football league in the world,” according to its website. That’s when she found that one of the leagues was located in Louisville and happened to be Derby City Dynamite. 

Owner of DCD, Thelma Banks, said women from all over the region come to play on the team, and wishes more women in Kentucky would give the team a try.  

“We have players that come up from Chattanooga, Atlanta, Indianapolis, Cincinnati. I know doggone well that here in Kentucky, Kentucky alone, that we can shut everybody down if all of our girls would come out and at least try and see if they’re interested,” Banks said.

Derby City Dynamite quarterback Olivia Wang (9) looks to pass against the Tri-State Warriors from New Jersey on June 11 with a 59-0 victory. (Photo submitted)

Wang said she reached out via the team’s Instagram page to learn more and was in disbelief, but Banks assured her it was real and told her when tryouts were. 

“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m about to do this,’” Wang recalled. 

With a role as important as QB, Wang has had to adapt quickly from her previous role in flag football to now tackle football. Her team went 2-4 in their regular season, going undefeated in their division and losing to Division 1 teams outside of their division. 

DCD won the Division 3 championship last year and got moved up to Division 2 this year where they faced a tough schedule, but Wang said it’s part of the progress that needs to be made. 

“Our owner made sure for us to have a tough schedule because that’s how you progress, that’s how you get better … I’m really proud of us for the way we battled on the field against pro division teams,” Wang added. 

To be able to serve as a precedent for those watching her on the field is what Wang described as her favorite part of playing. 

“I really appreciate being able to be an example and to empower young women to play football as they get older or if they’re already older,” Wang said. 

Banks, who started DCD in 2012 with five other football veterans after watching the women’s tackle football team she played for from 2004 to 2011 — Kentucky Karma — dissolve its team, also talked about the importance the sport shows to women. 

Derby City Dynamite quarterback Olivia Wang (9) huddles the offense in a recent game. (Photo submitted)

“[My favorite part] is giving women the opportunity to do things that one, they never thought they could do; two, they always knew that they could but had never been granted the opportunity; and three, just being able to show little girls that there is nothing in life that you set your mind to that you can’t achieve,” Banks said. 

Banks recalled the first time she saw Wang at tryouts last year. 

“She looked like a deer in the headlights,” Banks continued. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this girl isn’t going to make it,’ but she has pleasantly surprised me every day, week in and week out. She has the tenacity and she just has the drive to be the best that she can be. I see her put in work on our off days, breaking down game film, asking a lot of questions.” 

The team practices two to three times a week at Seneca Park in Louisville, and during bye weeks the team practices on Saturdays, according to Wang.

“Every practice is different. We show up ready to work, that’s the main thing, but we stretch, run routes, run through plays. Our defense works on where they need to be and our offense works on where they need to be and the moves they need to make. We just continue to work on that,” Wang said.

Navigating Wang’s rookie year as QB has placed a lot of pressure on herself, but her teammates have made the experience all worth it to Wang.

“A lot of the vets on the team have just been with me throughout the season helping me progress,” Wang continued. “My biggest takeaway is trusting in myself, trusting in my teammates and allowing them to trust me and to just never give up. There were a lot of times where I got beat down, but I always kept coming back, always kept coming in to practice, always kept reaching out to my vets who were always there to kind of make sure I was good, learning and progressing.” 

On Saturday at KSU’s Alumni Stadium at 4 p.m., Derby City Dynamite will take on the Baltimore Nighthawks in the second round of the WFA’s Conference Championship after defeating the Tri-State Warriors of New Jersey on June 11. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased via Cash App ($derbycitydynamite), Venmo (@derbycitydynamite) or by calling 270-268-6746. Attendees can enjoy free parking and seating at the game.

Wang, a 2016 KSU alum, is especially excited to be at her alma mater’s field on Saturday and try to help her team advance to the championship games held at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, on July 8-10.

“I’m excited to give back to my school; KSU gave a lot to me in my years there, and I’m ready to give back to them. I’m ready to give them a win, give their big city a win of course, but give Kentucky State a win because they gave so much to me. I’m really appreciative for them allowing us to play on their field,” Wang said.

To learn more about the team, visit www.derbycitydynamite.com

