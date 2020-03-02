Competing in the 11th Region Tournament is nothing new for Franklin County’s girls basketball team.
Monday’s first-round game against Bryan Station was the 14th straight time the Lady Flyers have competed in the tournament, but that doesn’t mean they take it for granted.
“It helps that we’ve been here before, but I think early you’re going to have some nerves going into the regional tournament,” FCHS senior Lakin Hamblin said after the Lady Flyers defeated Bryan Station 72-47 at FCHS. “It’s a big tournament, and you have to be ready.
“I think we prepared well. Coach (Joey) Thacker always has us prepared.”
Franklin County (25-7) will play Dunbar in the regional semifinals Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Eastern Kentucky University. Dunbar (23-8) defeated Berea 57-32 Monday.
FCHS led 20-16 after the first quarter Monday, and the Lady Flyers pushed their lead out to 14 points with 4:47 left in the second period.
That was Franklin County’s advantage at the end of the first half, which ended with the Lady Flyers ahead 38-24.
FCHS’ Jasmine Simpson scored 14 of her 16 points in the first half before getting in foul trouble.
“They’ve got to leave somebody if they’re trying to help,” Thacker said, “and the kids did a good job of finding her. She’s been playing well of late, and she’s extended that to defense, too.”
The third quarter got off to a slow start, with neither team scoring in the first 2½ minutes.
A free throw by FCHS’ Jazmin Chambers ended the drought for the Lady Flyers, but Bryan Station scored just five points in the third and trailed 50-39 when it ended.
Franklin County extended its lead to 24 points with 4:58 remaining, and the final margin was its largest lead of the game.
Brooklynn Miles led the Lady Flyers with 18 points, followed by Simpson with 16 and Chambers with 14 points. Patience Laster and Nevaeh Carter, who missed FCHS’ previous six games for undisclosed reasons, returned Monday.
Laster finished with 10 points and five rebounds, and Carter scored six points.
Franklin County played at Dunbar on Feb. 11 and won 54-50.
“I think we hustled,” Hamblin said about the Lady Flyers’ play Monday. “We could have played better on defense. Coach Thacker says this time of year you do what you have to do to get it done, and tonight we got it done.”
BRYAN STATION (47) — Escarlis Perez 3, Natoria Godoy 12, Olea Woodall 6, TaShawna Jackson 2, Tania Woodall 14, Emily Gomez 2, Rhiona Marshall 8.
FRANKLIN CO. (72) — Shauvi Kennedy 6, Nevaeh Carter 6, Brooklynn Miles 18, Jazmin Chambers 14, Jasmine Simpson 16, Gracie Thacker 2, Patience Laster 10.
