At halftime Tuesday, Franklin County’s girls basketball team found itself in a battle with a three-point lead, 32-29, over Collins.
At the end of the third quarter, the Lady Flyers were in control, leading Collins 53-38 on its way to a 68-52 win at FCHS.
“We played half-court defense instead of pressure that let them throw the ball over and convert 3-point shots,” FCHS coach Joey Thacker said about the second half.
“We have to work a ton on our conversion defense and our communication because your matchup in transition defense may not be the same as in our half-court defense.”
Tuesday’s win was the 400th career victory for Thacker. He will be honored Friday between the third and fourth quarters of the FCHS boys game with Great Crossing at Franklin County.
The boys game starts at 6 p.m., followed by the girls game at 7:30 p.m. A reception for Thacker will be held after the girls game Friday with former players and supporters invited.
The Lady Titans (6-8) cut Franklin County’s lead to two points, 35-33, with 7:04 left in the third quarter, but the Lady Flyers responded with a 16-0 run to go ahead 51-33. By the end of the period FCHS led 53-38.
“I thought we did a good job running them off the line in the second half because they shot so well in the first half,” Thacker said. “When Brooklynn (Miles) gets going in transition for easy buckets it gets us going.
“I’m proud of Patience (Laster). She was able to take some contact and make some plays.”
Miles scored 28 points and had eight assists and four steals. Laster finished with 14 points and seven rebounds.
FCHS shot 45.6% and held Collins to 39% shooting.
Nevaeh Carter had nine points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals for the Lady Flyers.
Allendra Brooks was the Lady Titans’ top scorer with 15 points.
Franklin County’s next game is Friday’s district home contest with Great Crossing.
COLLINS (52) — Makyra Beach 7, Melaney Frick 3, Lizzie Hammond 12, Olivia Federle 10, Hallie Renfro 5, Allendra Brooks 15.
FRANKLIN CO. (68) — Nevaeh Carter 9, Brooklynn Miles 28, Jazmin Chambers 3, Jasmine Simpson 9, Peyton Sutton 2, Lakin Hamblin 3, Patience Laster 14.