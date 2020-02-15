Franklin County’s girls basketball team picked up its 20th win of the season Saturday, beating Cooper 59-43 at FCHS.

Brooklynn Miles scored 35 points for the Lady Flyers, and she had six rebounds, four assists and five steals.

Jasmine Simpson had eight points for FCHS, followed by Jazmin Chamber and Lakin Hamblin with six points each, and Gracie Thacker with four points.

Franklin County led 20-12 after the first quarter, 36-22 at halftime and 50-30 at the end of the third quarter.

Whitney Lind led Cooper (8-17) with 14 points.

FCHS (20-7) plays its next game at home Tuesday against Lincoln County.

