RICHMOND — It didn’t surprise Franklin County girls basketball coach Joey Thacker when Dunbar made a run at his team Wednesday, but the Lady Flyers knew what to do.
Leading by 16 points early in the third quarter, FCHS saw Dunbar get within six points before the Lady Flyers pulled out a 73-63 win in the semifinals of the 11th Region Tournament at Eastern Kentucky University.
Franklin County (26-7) will play Scott County (28-6) in the championship game Friday at 7 p.m. at EKU.
“That’s been our M.O. all year,” Thacker said. “We have trouble playing with the lead. Combine that with missed free throws and missed two-footers, and you allow people to hang around.”
The Lady Flyers were in control much of the game, leading 21-10 after the first quarter and 36-25 at halftime.
Their advantage increased to 16 points at 43-27 with 6 minutes left in the third quarter, and that’s when Dunbar went on a 17-7 run to cut FCHS’ lead to six points, 50-44, going into the final period.
Franklin County’s advantage was still six points, 55-49, with 6 minutes left in the game.
FCHS went on a 7-0 run, good for a 62-49 lead with 4:16 remaining, and the Lady Bulldogs didn’t get closer than seven points the rest of the way.
“I had to make sure we stayed calm and talked to my teammates,” FCHS’ Brooklynn Miles said. “I just wanted to win. That’s my mindset for the whole tournament.”
Franklin County shot 56.3% from the field, including 60% in the first quarter and 85.7% (6-for-7) in the fourth quarter.
“I thought our ball movement, outside of their spurt, was good,” Thacker said, “but they got better on offense, and they had about five or six offensive putbacks.”
FCHS is no stranger to the regional final and will be playing in the title game for the fifth time in the last six seasons. The Lady Flyers won the tournament in 2015, 2016 and 2017.
“In the one timeout in the fourth quarter I told them to play like they’d been here before,” Thacker said, “and to know what to expect and when to expect it.”
“It definitely helps,” Miles said of the postseason experience. “We practice at KSU sometimes during the week, and that helps definitely.”
The Lady Flyers had 12 steals and just nine turnovers while Dunbar had one steal and 19 turnovers. FCHS also had 17 assists on its 27 baskets.
Miles finished the game with 24 points and six assists, and teammate Patience Laster came off the bench to score a game-high 25 points. She was 9-for-12 from the field and 7-for-8 from the free throw line.
Dunbar (23-9) had four players in double figures, led by Elise Ellison-Coons with a double-double of 18 points and 15 rebounds.
DUNBAR (63) — Elise Ellison-Coons 18, Hailey Gadd 12, Carley Hinshaw 2, Aziah Campbell 16, Tanaya Cecil 15.
FRANKLIN CO. (73) — Gracie Thacker 3, Brooklynn Miles 24, Jazmin Chambers 6, Jasmine Simpson 8, Shauvi Kennedy 2, Nevaeh Carter 5, Patience Laster 24.
