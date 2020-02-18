021920.Bkg-FCSimpson-LincolnCo.JPG
After grabbing a rebound, Franklin County's Jasmine Simpson, center, tries to keep the ball away from Lincoln County players, from left, Trinity Shearer, Chloe Ralston and Talynne Shearer during Tuesday's game at FCHS. Behind Simpson is teammate Jazmin Chambers. The Lady Flyers won 65-56. (Linda Younkin)

For its final home game of the regular season, Franklin County's girls basketball team dispatched of Lincoln County 65-56.

The win gave FCHS its 21st victory of the season heading into its regular-season finale Friday at Scott.

The Lady Flyers played their third game without starters Nevaeh Carter and Patience Laster, who are away from the team indefinitely, according to FCHS head coach Joey Thacker.

FCHS has gone 2-1 in those games.

"We're in a situation where we have a basketball program, we don't have a basketball team," Thacker said. "You ask younger kids to step up when called upon because you're a basketball program.

"We've been fortunate that the kids have stepped up and been multi-dimensional when before they may have had to do two or three things for us."

Franklin County led 18-12 after the first quarter and 36-23 at halftime.

The Lady Flyers extended their lead to 17 points, 48-31, with 3:358 left in the third quarter, and they were ahead 52-40 when the period ended.

The Lady Patriots (12-16) got the lead into single digits in the final minute of the game.

Tuesday was Senior Night for FCHS, which honored seniors Jasmine Simpson, Lakin Hamblin and Justice Wiser in a ceremony before the game.

"I'm thankful for the seniors and how they played on Senior Night," Thacker said. "They've really tried to step up and lead in the last week."

Brooklynn Miles led FCHS with 22 points and eight assists, and Jasmine Simpson had 15 points and nine rebounds.

Haleigh Releford led the Lady Patriots with 22 points.

Franklin County shot 43 percent and outebounded Lincoln County 38-31.

"The more game situations we have live the better off we'll be, especially with new rotations," Thacker said.

FCHS (21-7) plays at Scott Friday.

LINCOLN CO. (56) — Trinity Shearer 11, Haleigh Releford 22, Talynne Shearer 8, Ally Lynn 3, Chloe Ralston 10, Savannah Robbins 2.

FRANKLIN CO. (65) — Shauvi Kennedy 7, Brooklynn Miles 22, Jazmin Chambers 8, Jasmine Simpson 15, Justice Wiser 3, Lakin Hamblin 8, Gracie Thacker 2.

