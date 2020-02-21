Franklin County’s girls basketball team closed out the regular season Friday with a 77-48 win at Scott High.
FCHS (22-7) led at every quarter break — 23-10, 42-26 and 56-39.
Brooklynn Miles had 28 points and seven assists for Franklin County, and Jazmin Chambers was in double figures with 14 points.
Lakin Hamblin just missed a double-double with 10 rebounds and nine points.
Rounding out the scoring were Jasmine Simpson with nine points, Gracie Thacker with eight, Shauvi Kennedy with six and Cameryn Ridderikhoff with three points.
Sofia Allen had a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead Scott (3-24).
FCHS, which is hosting the 41st District Tournament, opens tournament play Tuesday against Western Hills at 6:30 p.m.
