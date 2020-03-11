LEXINGTON — Trailing by eight points midway through the third quarter, Franklin County’s girls basketball team battled to take a two-point lead midway through the fourth quarter.
But it was Anderson County that came up with two big buckets in the final 47 seconds for a 40-37 victory in the first round of the Mingua Beef Jerky/KHSAA Girls Sweet 16 Tournament at Rupp Arena.
“That was a good football game,” FCHS coach Joey Thacker said. “Forty to 37, that’s a good football score. We need to find a kicker.”
Anderson County (31-5) led 17-16 at halftime and outscored FCHS 9-2 to open the third quarter, taking a 26-18 advantage with 3:56 left in the period.
The Lady Flyers cut the lead to one point, 28-27, at the end of the third quarter.
The two teams traded baskets early in the final period, but when Nevaeh Carter had a three-point play with 4:16 remaining, FCHS led 36-34.
Anderson tied the game on a layup by Jacie Chesser, and Carter went 1-for-2 from the foul line for a 37-36 lead with 1:13 remaining.
After a Franklin County turnover led to a layup by Anderson’s Rachel Satterly, FCHS’ Shauvi Kennedy was stopped on a drive to the basket. No foul was called, and Amiya Jenkins closed out the scoring with a layup with 18 seconds left.
“They made us really uncomfortable offensively,” Thacker said. “We played well enough on defense to win, and we got killed at the end and no call, but that happens in basketball. There aren’t a lot of whistles on second-chance points inside the last 30 seconds at any level, and that was obviously the case tonight.
“We battled on the backboard after falling behind early. We had our chances and should have had one at the end to tie or go up one, but it is what it is. Give them credit.”
FCHS shot 35.7% for the game but didn’t hit a 3-pointer. Anderson County shot 34%.
Brooklynn Miles scored 15 points for the Lady Flyers, and Carter finished with 12.
Jenkins led Anderson with 15 points, and Chesser had 13.
Wednesday’s game closed out the high school career of FCHS seniors Jasmine Simpson, Lakin Hamblin and Justice Wiser.
“I just told them I was proud of them,” Thacker said about his postgame talk. “You have to have that talk once a year, and every team has it but one.
“These seniors, they were not going to let the standard fold tent on their watch.”
FCHS finishes the year at 27-8.
Anderson plays Casey County Friday at 1:30 p.m. in the second round.
“We’re excited to win,” Anderson coach Clay Birdwhistell said. “It’s indicative of this team. They play their butts off as long as there’s time on the clock.”
ANDERSON CO. (37) — Sophie Smith 5, Rachel Satterly 4, Anna Foley 3, Amiya Jenkins 15, Jacie Chesser 13.
FRANKLIN CO. (40) — Shauvi Kennedy 6, Brooklynn Miles 15, Nevaeh Carter 12, Patience Laster 4.
