Henry Clay’s girls basketball team stayed close to Franklin County for a quarter, but the Lady Flyers took over after that, winning 61-34 Thursday at FCHS.
Franklin County (8-26-8) led 10-8 after the first quarter and 30-21 at halftime.
The Lady Flyers extended their lead to 41-26 at the end of the third quarter and outscored Henry Clay 20-8 in the final period.
FCHS’ Patience Laster scored a game-high 21 points, Brooklynn Miles and Jasmine Simpson were in double figures with 11 points each.
Simpson had eight rebounds, and Miles had seven assists and five steals.
Kennedy Williams led the Blue Devils (6-8) with nine points.
The Lady Flyers play at Western Hills today and host the Franklin County Bluegrass Orthopaedic/Frankfort Toyota Classic Saturday. The schedule for the event appears in the Local Sports Schedues.
HENRY CLAY (34) — Ravion Jackson 6, Taviona Sanford 5, Allie Stone 5, E. Hayslip 3, Lydia VanMeter 5, Lauren Thomas 1, Kennedy Williams 9.
FRANKLIN CO. (61) — Nevaeh Carter 7, Brooklynn Miles 10, Jazmin Chambers 4, Jasmine Simpson 10, Peyton Sutton 2, Lakin Hamblin 7, Patience Laster 21.