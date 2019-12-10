Franklin County’s girls basketball team scored the first 18 points of Tuesday’s home game against Lafayette and didn’t let up, winning 62-34.
“We did a good job getting out of the gate, obviously, in the first half,” FCHS coach Joey Thacker said, “and we got out of the gate both halves effectively.”
The Lady Flyers (2-0) led 24-7 at the end of the first quarter and 36-17 at halftime. They were ahead 38-21 when they went on a 14-0 run for a 52-21 advantage with 4:24 left in the third quarter.
“We limited their second-chance opportunities,” Thacker said, “and that allowed us to get some run-outs and get points from our defense. That allowed us to spurt out to a big lead.
“We got to look at other kids and see how they produce when given different roles.”
FCHS used 14 players and was led in scoring by Brooklynn Miles with 20 points. Lakin Hamblin went 4-for-5 on 3-pointers and finished with 16 points, and Jasmine Simpson chipped in 11.
Lafayette (1-2) was led in scoring by Anaya Brown with 11 points.
“I’ve said Lakin could be the key to our team,” Thacker said. “She gives us another scorer and stretches the defense. Tonight she was super.”
Miles and Nevaeh Carter both had six assists, and Patience Laster led the Lady Flyers in rebounding with seven.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do in a short amount of time,” Thacker said, “and we have to shoot better from the foul line. We’ve been subpar both games.”
Franklin County, which shot 47% from the field, hit just 35.7% (5-for-14) from the free throw line.
FCHS (2-2) plays its next game Saturday at Conner and returns home to take on Bryan Station Monday.
LAFAYETTE (34) — Anaya Brown 11, Quanyce Hunt 2, Lauren Walton 6, Gracyn Grantz 2, Megan Swauger 7, Olivia Cathers 6.
FRANKLIN CO. (62) — Shauvi Kennedy 3, Nevaeh Carter 4, Brooklynn Miles 20, Jasmine Simpson 11, Lakin Hamblin 16, Patience Laster 8.