Franklin County’s girls basketball team won 57-39 Monday at Boone County, improving to 11-2 on the season.
The Lady Flyers, ranked 10th in the state in latest Associated Press poll, led just 13-11 at the end of the first quarter but extended their lead to 29-18 by halftime.
Brooklynn Miles led FCHS with 22 points and seven assists, and Jazmin Chambers was in double figures with 10 points.
Also scoring for Franklin County were Lakin Hamblin with eight points, Patience Laster with seven, Jasmine Simpson with six and Nevaeh Carter with four points.
Carter and Miles both had three assists.
FCHS shot 44.7% from the field while holding Boone County to 32.6%.
Kelsie Anderson led Boone County (5-7) with nine points.
FCHS hosted the Franklin County Bluegrass Orthopaedics/Frankfort Toyota Classic Saturday and defeated Dixie Heights 76-38.
Miles finished with 26 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals.
Three other Lady Flyers were in double figures. Chambers finished with 17 points, Simpson scored 15, and Carter chipped in 11.
Rounding out the scoring were Laster with four points and Hamblin with three.
Laster grabbed nine rebounds, and Carter and Chambers both had six rebounds.
Laster also had four assists.
FCHS held Dixie Heights (9-3) to 28% shooting while hitting 54.4% from the field.
Celia Pelfrey was Dixie Heights’ top scorer with eight points.
Franklin County plays its next game Friday at Frankfort in a district matchup.