Franklin County’s girls basketball team defeated Dunbar 54-50 Tuesday in Lexington.
FCHS held a slim 17-16 lead after the first quarter, but the Lady Flyers outscored Dunbar 11-4 in the second period to lead 28-20 at halftime.
After three quarters Franklin County led 35-28.
The Lady Flyers had two players in double figures. Brooklynn Miles led FCHS with 26 points, and Jasmine Simpson scored 11.
Rounding out the scoring were Patience Laster and Nevaeh Carter with seven points each and Jazmin Chambers with three points.
Elise Ellison-Coons and Aziah Campbell both scored 13 points to lead Dunbar (17-8).
FCHS (18-6) plays at Bullitt East Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.