Franklin County’s girls basketball team defeated Dunbar 54-50 Tuesday in Lexington.

FCHS held a slim 17-16 lead after the first quarter, but the Lady Flyers outscored Dunbar 11-4 in the second period to lead 28-20 at halftime.

After three quarters Franklin County led 35-28.

The Lady Flyers had two players in double figures. Brooklynn Miles led FCHS with 26 points, and Jasmine Simpson scored 11.

Rounding out the scoring were Patience Laster and Nevaeh Carter with seven points each and Jazmin Chambers with three points.

Elise Ellison-Coons and Aziah Campbell both scored 13 points to lead Dunbar (17-8).

FCHS (18-6) plays at Bullitt East Friday.

