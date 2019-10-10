Franklin County’s girls soccer team had four big goals at the start of the season.
On Thursday the Lady Flyers achieved No. 3.
FCHS defeated Great Crossing 8-2 in the championship game of the 41st District Tournament at Sower Soccer Complex Thursday night.
It’s the third straight district tournament title for FCHS, which advances to next week’s 11th Region Tournament. Great Crossing also advances to the region.
“This was one of our goals at the start of the season,” FCHS coach Jon Sutphin said. “We wanted to win the Capital City Classic, win the district, win the district tournament and go farther in the regional tournament than we have before.”
FCHS and Great Crossing met during the regular season with the Lady Flyers winning 7-0.
“I was very excited to play them,” FCHS senior Kennadi Woods said. “We were pretty fired up because it was for the district championship.”
The Lady Flyers (19-3) led 5-0 at halftime with Woods and Taylor Banta both scoring two goals and Alison Wells scoring once. Alison Wells and Amelia Wells both had assists.
FCHS increased its lead to 8-0 in the second half with goals from Ingrid Hagg, Banta and Alison Wells. Emily Allen, Hagg and Adyson Gatewood each had an assist.
“I thought we played really well,” Woods said. “There are still things we need to work on, but I thought we did well.”
Great Crossing came into the game after defeating Western Hills Wednesday in a game that went into double overtime and to a penalty kick shootout.
“They came off a hard match yesterday with double overtime and a PK shutout,” Sutphin said. “I think we were more rested than they were, and I thought we played a really good ballgame tonight.”
The Warhawks’ goals were scored by Brooke Denard and Elisabeth Keenan in the last eight minutes of the match.
With the win, FCHS tied the school record for most wins in a season set in 2017.
“I can’t say enough about this senior class,” Sutphin said. “They’ve been a fun group to coach, even if I think I have a few less hairs because of them.”
The regional tournament will be played at Madison Central, but there is talk of having district winners host their first-round games.
Alison Wells was named the MVP of the tournament. Also named to the all-tournament team were Woods, Gatewood and Hagg of FCHS, Great Crossing’s Madisyn Dodge, Denard and Shelby Smith, Western Hills’ Logan Thomas and Kristin Tucker, and Frankfort’s Caroline Miklavcic and Claire Irish.