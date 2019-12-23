Franklin County’s girls basketball team wrapped up the Queen of the Commonwealth with a 69-59 win over Bethlehem Monday at Bullitt East.
FCHS went 3-1 in the tournament.
The Lady Flyers took a 24-9 lead after the first quarter Monday, only to be outscored 20-11 in the second quarter and led 35-29 at halftime.
Franklin County led by 12 points, 54-42, going into the final period.
Patience Laster scored 23 points for FCHS, and Brooklynn Miles had 22.
Jasmine Simpson was in double figures with 11 points, followed by Jazmin Chambers with eight, Lakin Hamblin with three and Nevaeh Carter with two points.
Laster had nine rebounds, and Miles dished out seven assists.
The Banshees had two players in double figures — Amelia Hodges with 21 and Kasey Spaulding with 17. This was the second loss of the season for Bethlehem (8-2).
FCHS 45, Bowling Green 41
FCHS defeated Bowling Green Sunday.
Miles had a double-double of 17 points and 13 rebounds, and she had three assists and five steals.
Laster was in double figures with 15 points, followed by Chambers with eight, Simpson with two and Carter with two points.
Saniyah Shelton had 18 points to lead Bowling Green.
MERCY 68, FCHS 59
The Lady Flyers’ lone loss in the tournament came Saturday against Mercy.
Laster recorded a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds.
Chambers led Franklin County in scoring with 16 points, and Miles was in double figures with 10 points.
Rounding out the scoring were Simpson with eight points, Hamblin with six, Alijah Starks with five and Carter with two points.
Carter finished with 11 rebounds and five assists.
Mercy was led by Hope Sivori with 30 points.
The Lady Flyers opened the tournament with a 61-47 win over Central on Friday.
The next game for FCHS (7-2) is Jan. 2 at home against Henry Clay.