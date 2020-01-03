Both coaches saw things they liked in the Franklin County-Western Hills girls basketball game Friday at WHHS’ Lapsley Cardwell Gymnasium.
FCHS coach Joey Thacker liked the way his team shared the ball in its 82-40 win, and WHHS coach Brandon Muravchick liked the way his team competed.
“We’ve had 37 assists our last two games,” Thacker said. “We’ve greatly improved from our first games of the year when the ball was staying in one place too much.”
FCHS (9-2) led 21-9 at the end of the first quarter and was leading 30-19 with 4:16 left in the second period.
The Lady Flyers outscored WHHS 16-7 the rest of the half and were up 46-26 at the break.
“I thought in the first half we played with them,” Muravchick said, “They just have more horses than we do. We’re very young and small.
“Patience (Laster) did a nice job. We tried six different defenses trying to attack Patience, but with our size that’s hard, and if we double-teamed her it left some of their other shooters open.”
Laster finished with 24 points, going 8-for-11 from the field, and she had eight rebounds and three assists.
“If Patience keeps playing like that, she’s going to be a problem for a lot of teams,” Thacker said. “We’ve struggled with our shooting lately, but we’re starting to make some shots.”
FCHS’ Brooklynn Miles led all players with 26 points. She also had six assists and five steals. The Lady Flyers finished the game with 19 assists.
Kiana Mitchell led Western Hills with 13 points.
Franklin County is now 2-0 in the district and hosts the Franklin County Bluegrass Orthopaedics/Frankfort Toyota Classic today. FCHS plays Dixie Heights at 6:30 p.m.
WHHS is 4-8 overall and 0-2 in the district.
“They’re a good team, and Joey does a good job with them,” Muravchick said. “He’s been a mentor to me since I came to Western Hills.
“This is one of those games you hate to lose, but our girls fought hard.”
The Lady Wolverines play their next game against Henry County in a 2A Championship Sectional at the Christian Academy of Louisville Tuesday.
FRANKLIN CO. (82) — Lauren Meadows 2, Nevaeh Carter 3, Alijah Starks 2, Brooklynn Miles 26, Jazmin Chambers 8, Jasmine Simpson 9, Lakin Hamblin 3, Gracie Thacker 2, Patience Laster 24, Jaden Oldham 3.
WESTERN HILLS (40) — Leann Way 4, Kiana Mitchell 13, Lauren McGaughey 4, Maddie LeCompte 9, Kellen Kilgore 5, Denise Waddell 2, Rachel Shropshire 3.