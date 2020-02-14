Franklin County’s girls basketball team lost 73-39 Friday at Bullitt East.
The hosts took control early, leading 20-6 after the frst quarter, and they outscored FCHS 21-10 in the final period.
Brooklynn Miles scored 30 points for the Lady Flyers, followed by Jazmin Chambers with four points, Cameryn Ridderikhoff with three and Lakin Hamblin with two points.
Chambers had nine rebounds, and Miles had five steals.
Lexi Taylor and Emily Egan both scored 14 points to lead North Bullitt (19-5).
Also on Friday, FCHS coach Joey Thacker was named the 11th Region Coach of the Year by the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches.
Franklin County (19-7) plays at home today against Cooper.
