Brooklynn Miles and Patience Laster both registered double-doubles as Franklin County’s girls basketball team defeated Fleming County 74-55 Saturday in the Lady Royals Showcase at Mason County.
Miles had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Laster had 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Shauvi Kennedy was in double figures for FCHS with 13 points, followed by Alijah Starks with eight points, Jasmine Simpson and Gracie Thacker with five points each, Peyton Sutton with four, Lakin Hamblin with three, and Nevaeh Carter and Jaden Oldham with two points each.
Carter and Laster both had four assists.
FCHS plays its next game today at home against Lafayette.