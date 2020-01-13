Leading 15-12 after the first quarter, Franklin County’s girls basketball team broke the game open in the second period and went on to beat Madison Central 81-40 Monday at FCHS.
The Lady Flyers (13-3) led 38-21 by halftime and extended their advantage to 60-35 at the end of the third quarter.
FCHS had three players in double figures, led by Brooklynn Miles with 24 points. Jasmine Simpson scored 17 points, and Lakin Hamblin finished with 11.
Rounding out the scoring were Nevaeh Carter, Jazmin Chambers and Patience Laster with seven points each, Kaylee Baker and Jaden Oldham with three points each, and Gracie Thacker with two points.
FCHS shot 44% from the field and outrebounded the Lady Indians 35-26.
Laster had seven rebounds, and Miles had six assists and nine steals. Chambers finished with six steals, and Carter had five assists and four steals.
Madison Central (6-9) was led by Jakauri McKeithen with 13 points and 14 rebounds.
Franklin County played Central Hardin Saturday in the Bluegrass New Years Classic at Central Hardin and lost 48-46.
The game was close throughout, with the score tied at 12-12 after the first quarter.
FCHS led 29-22 at halftime, but Central Hardin trailed just 38-36 at the end of the third quarter.
Simpson led the Lady Flyers with 15 points, followed by Miles with 12, Chambers with 11, Carter with five points and Laster with three.
Laster had nine rebounds, and Simpson had eight rebounds and four steals.
Alyssa Lindsey led Central Hardin with 17 points and nine rebounds.
Franklin County plays again Tuesday, hosting Collins at 7:30 p.m.