Franklin County's girls basketball team has received one of the four state at-large bids for the 2021 Louisville Invitational Tournament.

One of the most prestigious regular-season tournaments in the state, the LIT will be played Jan. 26-31 at Valley High School in Louisville.

The Lady Flyers (27-8) won the 11th Region Tournament this year and lost in the first round of the state tournament to Anderson County, 40-37.

Anderson County, Bowling Green and Notre Dame received the other at-large bids.

