Franklin County girls basketball coach Joey Thacker got his 401st career win Friday, but it wasn’t easy.
FCHS, which led by 30 points in the third quarter, survived a Great Crossing rally and won 69-57 at Franklin County.
“We have the tools to be a very good basketball team,” Thacker said. “We showed flashes of that, but we have to be solid for 32 minutes, especially when you have a 30-point lead.”
The Lady Flyers, 15-3 overall and 4-0 in the district, led nearly the entire game.
Great Crossing (7-8) was ahead 4-3 when FCHS went on a 10-0 and took the lead for good.
Franklin County led 22-12 after the first quarter and 43-21 at halftime. The Lady Warhawks began their rally late in the third quarter and trailed 63-41 when it ended.
“Patience (Laster) had nine points in the third quarter, and we don’t throw her the ball in the post in the fourth quarter,” Thacker said. “The one basket she had was off an offensive rebound.
“We didn’t do a good job with the long rebound, and that let them get the ball and make more threes.”
Laster and teammate Brooklynn Miles both finished with double-doubles. Laster had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Miles finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds. She also had seven steals, leading all players in those three categories.
Laster went over 1,000 points for her career during the game, and Miles went over 1,500 points.
“For two-and-half quarters we played very well,” Thacker said, “and for a quarter and half I thought we got a little tired.
“The frustrating part is they weren’t pressing us to get back in it. We weren’t scoring in the half-court and they were.
“When you get to March the games are going to slow down, and you have to be able to make plays in March in the half-court.”
Timothi Williams led Great Crossing, now 2-2 in the district, with 21 points, and Braylee McMath had 16. The Lady Warhawks made one more 3-pointer than they did two-point baskets. They were 9-for-31 on 2-pointers for 29% and 10-for-27 for 37% on 3-pointers.
Thacker was honored for earning his 400th career victory earlier this week against Collins during the boys game Friday, and a reception was held in his honor after the girls game.
The Lady Flyers’ next game is Tuesday at Anderson County.
GREAT CROSSING (57) — Rachel Smith 5, Timothi Williams 21, Braylee McMath 16, Ava Schureman 3, Hailey Ward 3, Olivia Tierney 3, Raegan Barrett 6.
FRANKLIN CO. (69) — Nevaeh Carter 5, Brooklynn Miles 22, Jazmin Chambers 12, Jasmine Simpson 3, Peyton Sutton 4, Lakin Hamblin 5, Patience Laster 18.