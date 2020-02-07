020820.Bkg-FHMitchell-FCCarter_ly.JPG
Frankfort's Tianna Mitchell, right, brings the ball out of a crowd that includes Franklin County's Nevaeh Carter, left, and FHS' Jamya Chenault (41) and Brooklyn Taylor during the first half of Friday's game at FCHS. Franklin County win 72-30, (Linda Younkin)

Franklin County's girls basketball team didn't show any rust from its week off, beating Frankfort 72-30 Friday at FCHS.

The Lady Flyers (18-6) hadn't played since Jan. 31 against Western Hills.

Friday's game was close in the early going, but Franklin County took control midway through the first quarter and led 19-7 when the quarter ended.

"We got in early foul trouble," FCHS coach Joey Thacker said. "We were a little out of rhythm the first four minutes, but Nevaeh Carter did well with the ball in transition and finding different people.

"We had a lot of different people play in the first half that were efficient. We got some points from our defense, and if we can get a spurt we can get out and go pretty quick."

FCHS led the whole game, but Frankfort trailed just 6-4 with 4:07 left in the first quarter.

"We started off well," FHS coach Deron Norman said. "We were patient, and we missed a shot here or there that would have kept it closer, but then they went on that 11-0 lead to go ahead 17-4, and it was Katie bar the door after that."

FCHS led 37-15 at halftime and 61-22 going into the fourth quarter.

"Any time you get three people in double figures and one person one point shy, you keep the other team off balance," Thacker said.

Brooklynn Miles led the Lady Flyers with 22 points, followed by Carter with 13 and Patience Laster with 11.

Tianna Mitchell was Frankfort's leading scorer with 11 points.

Frankfort (11-10) plays at home Monday against Collegiate.

FCHS plays its next game Tuesday at Dunbar.

FRANKFORT (30) — Haley Close 6, Tianna Mitchell 11, Claire Irish 3, Brooklyn Taylor 3, Jamya Chenault 5, Tatum Williams 2.

FRANKLIN CO. (72) — Lauren Meadows 6, Brooklynn Miles 22, Alijah Starks 2, Nevaeh Carter 13, Jazmin Chambers 3, Jasmine Simpson 9, Justice Wiser 2, Gracie Thacker 2, Patience Laster 11, Jaden Oldham 2.

