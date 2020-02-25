Franklin County’s girls basketball team had a plan to come out and take control early, and that’s just what the Lady Flyers did, beating Western Hills 68-19 Tuesday in the first round of the 41st District Tournament at FCHS.
“We really challenged them to zero in with a better mindset,” FCHS coach Joey Thacker said. “This is not the most disciplined group we’ve had, but I thought they really responded to our demand to push the ball in transition every chance we got.”
WHHS knew what was coming against the Lady Flyers, having lost to them twice in the regular season but struggled with controlling the ball.
“We preached and preached on turnovers,” WHHS coach Brandon Muravchick said. “We needed our passing to be flawless tonight. We got down 7-0 and I called timeout, and we were deflated after that. We couldn’t get the ball across the floor.”
FCHS led 25-4 after the first quarter and 49-9 at halftime, and the second half was played with a running clock.
Brooklynn Miles scored 28 points to lead the Lady Flyers, and she also had six rebounds, five assists and five steals, and Jasmine Simpson was in double figures with 14 points.
“Jazmin Chambers hitting shots, and Jasmine Simpson and Brooklynn Miles making plays on defense gave us the right combination,” Thacker said.
Leading Western Hills (8-23) was Kellen Kilgore with 10 points, nine rebounds and five steals.
Tuesday’s game closed out the high school careers for WHHS seniors Kilgore and Maddie LeCompte.
“I have to commend my two seniors,” Muravchick said. “Kellen played probably the hardest I’ve seen her play. Maddie was frustrated with her shot, but they played good defense on her.
“Maddie has the most intensity and has the biggest heart. I’ve coached almost 20 years, and the only two people I can say that about are Maddie and Ryan Timmons.
“It’s been a blessing to coach Kellen and Maddie. We’re young from here on out.”
FCHS (23-7) plays the winner of tonight’s Frankfort-Great Crossing game Friday in the championship game at 6:30 p.m.
WESTERN HILLS (19) — Leann Way 3, Kiana Mitchell 4, Maddie LeCompte 1, Kellen Kilgore 10, Rachel Shropshire 1.
FRANKLIN CO. (68) — Shauvi Kennedy 6, Alijah Starks 3, Brooklynn Miles 28, Jazmin Chambers 5, Jasmine Simpson 14, Peyton Sutton 2, Lakin Hamblin 6, Gracie Thacker 2, Jaden Oldham 2.
