Western Hills’ girls basketball team was within four points of Franklin County, 22-18, with 6:29 left in the second quarter Friday.
FCHS responded with a 17-0 run, good for a 39-18 lead, and the Lady Flyers stayed in control after that, winning 71-46 at Franklin County.
“We talked about attacking the gaps instead of shooting 3s,” FCHS assistant coach Tim Courtney said. “We shot nine 3-pointers in the first quarter, and that’s way too many.
“We tried to get Patience (Laster) involved, too. She was getting in back of the defense.”
Courtney filled in as head coach Friday for Joey Thacker, who had a medical episode at the end of school Wednesday. According to the FCHS coaching staff, he hasn’t been with the team since Wednesday but hopes to be back soon.
WHHS’ Leann Way hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the first quarter, pulling the Lady Wolverines within seven points at 20-13.
After a basket by Laster, Western Hills got a layup from Maddie LeCompte and a 3-pointer from Lauren McGaughey to cut Franklin County’s lead to four, 22-18.
When the first half ended, FCHS led 39-20.
“They had that run, and our girls were completely gassed after that, not getting the foul calls they thought should have gotten,” WHHS coach Brandon Muravchick said.
“Our kids didn’t stop. We talked at halftime, and I said I want us to play with the same intensity that they (FCHS) played with in the second quarter and make the refs call fouls on you.”
The Lady Flyers outscored Western Hills 20-10 in the third quarter to lead 59-30 going into the final period.
“At halftime we switched to a 3-2 zone on defense to stop reaching and to slow down their 3-point shooters,” Courtney said.
FCHS’ Brooklynn Miles scored a game-high 39 points on 17-for-28 shooting, and LeCompte led WHHS with 16 points.
“I’m 100% pleased with our effort and where we are at this point of the season,” Muravchick said.
Western Hills, 6-14 overall and 0-5 in the district, plays at home today against Anderson County at 7:30 p.m.
FCHS (17-6, 5-0) doesn’t play again until Friday at Frankfort.
WESTERN HILLS (46) — Leann Way 5, Kiana Mitchell 6, Lauren McGaughey 6, Kaylen Mullins 2, Maddie LeCompte 16, Kellen Kilgore 9, Christina Ayers 2.
FRANKLIN CO. (71) — Nevaeh Carter 2, Brooklynn Miles 39, Jazmin Chambers 8, Jasmine Simpson 6, Justin Wiser 4, Lakin Hamblin 5, Patience Laster 6, Jaden Oldham 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.