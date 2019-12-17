Franklin County’s girls basketball team won its district opener Tuesday, beating Great Crossing 49-43 in Georgetown.
Patience Laster had a double-double for FCHS with 17 points and 13 rebounds.
Also scoring for FCHS were Brooklynn Miles and Jasmine Simpson with seven points each, Shauvi Kennedy with six points, Jazmin Chambers with five, Lakin Hamblin with four and Nevaeh Carter with three.
Great Crossing (0-5) was led in scoring by Braylee McMath with 16 points.
Franklin County (4-1) plays Central Friday in the Queen of the Bluegrass at Bullitt East.