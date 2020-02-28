Franklin County’s girls basketball team made it seven consecutive 41st District championships Friday, holding off a scrappy Great Crossing team 62-46 in the tournament title game Friday at FCHS.
The Lady Flyers (24-7), who have won 56 straight district games, will host a first-round game in the 11th Region Tournament Monday.
District winners host district runners-up in the first round. The tournament draw will be this morning.
“We made stuff tough on their guards early,” FCHS coach Joey Thacker said. “We did a good job of contesting shots and not letting (Timothi) Williams get her feet set.”
Franklin County stayed in the lead the whole game, but it couldn’t quite pull away from the Warhawks.
FCHS led 17-10 after the first quarter and was ahead by 16 points, 28-12, with 3:24 left in the second quarter.
Great Crossing (15-15) closed the quarter with an 8-0 run, making the score 28-20 at halftime.
The Lady Flyers led 44-34 at the end of the third quarter, and the Warhawks didn’t get closer than nine points the rest of the game.
“I thought when we had to make a play or a shot, we had different people do that at different times,” Thacker said, “and that’s what this team has to do right now.”
FCHS’ Brooklynn Miles scored a game-high 27 points, and teammate Shauvi Kennedy was in double figures with 18 points.
The Lady Flyers shot 42.2% from the field and 72% from the free throw line, and they outrebounded the Warhawks 39-27.
“I’m proud of how we stepped up and made free throws down the stretch,” Thacker said. “ Shauvi and Brooklynn showed courage with how the shot free throws at the end, and Lakin Hamblin had some good minutes, especially on the backboard.”
Miles received the Sally Gaines Most Valuable Player Award. Also named to the all-tournament team were Kennedy, Jasmine Simpson and Lakin Hamblin of FCHS, Kellen Kilgore and Maddie LeCompte of Western Hills, Tianna Mitchell and Rhealee Ellis of Frankfort, and Braylee McMath, Emma Boehm and Timothi Williams of Great Crossing.
GREAT CROSSING (46) — Rachel Smith 3, Timothi Williams 12, Braylee McMath 10, Ava Schureman 6, Olivia Tierney 5, Raegan Barrett 10.
FRANKLIN CO. (62) — Shauvi Kennedy 18, Brooklynn Miles 27, Jazmin Chambers 6, Jasmine Simpson 8, Lakin Hamblin 3.
