RICHMOND — It was a year ago that Franklin County's girls basketball team last played Scott County, and it was a game that kept the Lady Flyers motivated.
"Since that game ended last year, it stayed with me," FCHS senior Jasmine Simpson said. "I knew I was not going to lose to Scott County again."
Simpson was right.
FCHS defeated Scott County 57-53 Friday night in the championship game of the 11th Region Tournament at Eastern Kentucky University. Scott County won 46-45 last year in the regional semifinals when the Lady Flyers were called for a foul with 1.1 seconds left and Scott County made one of two free throws for the win.
Franklin County (27-7) advances to the Sweet Sixteen, where it will play the Eighth Region winner Wednesday at 8 p.m. at Rupp Arena.
"I texted them (his players) the last 12 seconds of last year's game and Scott County celebrating quite a bit this week," FCHS coach Joey Thacker said.
"Coach Thacker kept sending texts of them celebrating," FCHS' Brooklynn Miles said. "It gets under your skin."
This time around the Lady Flyers led at every quarter break, 15-12 after the first quarter, 29-25 at halftime and 43-36 going into the fourth quarter, despite some foul trouble and struggles at the foul line.
"This group is so resilient," Thacker said. "We knew there would be adversity, and there was when Brooklynn picked up two fouls in the first half, but every kid who played made a play."
FCHS played without Miles for about four minutes of the second quarter because of the two fouls.
And after struggling with free throws for much of the game, Miles went 8-for-12 in the fourth quarter, including a 7-for-10 performance in the last 1:02 of the game.
"I had to breathe," Miles said of her free throws in the final minute. "I had to tell myself to breathe, but I had to have confidence in myself."
Miles was named the tournament's MVP. Also making the all-tournament team from FCHS were Simpson, Jazmin Chambers and Patience Laster.
Miles finished the game with 20 points, six assists and no turnovers. The Lady Flyers shot 44% from the field compared to 32.2% by the Cardinals (28-7).
Morgan DeFoor scored 19 points for Scott County, and Malea Williams had a double-double with 15 points and 17 rebounds.
With the win, the Lady Flyers return to the state tournament after a two-year absence.
"It feels amazing," Simpson said.
SCOTT CO. (53) — Malea Williams 15, Kenady Tompkins 8, Morgan DeFoor 19, Emma Price 6, Kennon Owens 4, Tyra Young 1.
FRANKLIN CO. (57) — Jazmin Chambers 7, Lakin Hamblin 8, Brooklynn Miles 20, Shauvi Kennedy 8, Nevaeh Carter 7, Patience Laster 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.