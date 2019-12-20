Franklin County’s girls basketball team won its first game in the Queen of the Commonwealth Friday, defeating Central 61-47 at Bullitt East.
FCHS led 14-11 after the first quarter and 24-23 at halftime but gained some breathing room by outscoring Central 16-9 in the second quarter.
The Lady Flyers had three players in double figures — Brooklynn Miles with 21 points, Nevaeh Carter with 13 and Patience Laster with 11.
Also scoring for FCHS were Jasmine Simpson with six points, Jazmin Chambers with five, Lakin Hamblin with three, and Gracie Thacker with two.
Franklin County (5-1) plays Mercy Saturday at 5:30 p.m. in the tournament.