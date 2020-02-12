Frankfort’s girls basketball team outscored Collegiate 8-4 in overtime to win 51-47 Monday at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium.

The game was close throughout, with Collegiate leading 8-7 after the first quarter and 32-30 after the third quarter.

The score was tied 24-24 at halftime and 43-43 at the end of regulation.

Tianna Mitchell scored 22 points to lead FHS, and Jamya Chenault had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Rounding out the scoring for the Lady Panthers were Brianna Walker with seven points, Brooklyn Taylor with four, Haley Close with three, and Madison Close and Gracie Edelen with two points each.

Frankfort (12-11) plays at Ludlow Friday.

