Frankfort High’s girls basketball team posted a 2-1 record at the Battle on the Lake tournament last week in Fleming, Florida.
The Lady Panthers (6-2) host the Christmas at the Capital this week. Their first game is Friday against West Jessamine at 3 p.m.
FHS 55, Impact Christian 18
Frankfort opened last week’s tournament with a win Thursday.
FHS’ Jamya Chenault had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Rhealee Ellis led Frankfort with 12 points. Also scoring for FHS were Madison Close with nine points, Gracie Edelen, Tianna Mitchell and Brianna Walker with six points teach, and Claire Irish with five points.
Columbia 43, FHS 36
Frankfort suffered its only loss of the tournament Friday against Columbia out of Lake City, Florida.
Ellis again led FHS in scoring with nine points, followed by Chenault with eight, Irish with seven, Tatum Williams with six, Walker with four and Haley Close with two points.
Chenault grabbed 15 rebounds.
FHS 51, Rickards 45
The Lady Panthers closed out the tournament with a win Saturday.
Chenault led FHS with 17 points, and Mitchell was in double figures with 13.
Rounding out the scoring were Edelen with nine points, Ellis with six, Haley Close with three, Williams with two and Madison Close with one point.