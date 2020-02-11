The outcome wasn’t a win for Frankfort’s girls basketball team, but FHS coach Deron Norman saw plenty to like after his team lost to Great Crossing 72-59 Tuesday at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium.
“They beat us by 30 last time we played,” Norman said. “This was a very even game. We had chances here and there down to the stretch.
“Even the girls said we just didn’t make a couple of plays we needed to make.”
Great Crossing (12-12) led 13-11 after the first quarter, but the Lady Panthers rallied in the second quarter, outscoring the Lady Warhawks 12-6 to open the period and take a 23-19 lead.
By halftime Great Crossing was ahead 36-33. The Lady Warhawks scored the first five points of the third quarter for a 41-33 advantage and led 60-48 at the end of the period.
Frankfort went on a 9-0 run early in the fourth quarter to cut Great Crossing’s lead to four points, 61-57, with 4:59 left I the game, but that was as close as the Lady Panthers got.
Great Crossing responded with an 8-0 run to lead 69-57 with 1:36 remaining.
“I’m proud of them,” Norman said. “We had a lot of great efforts. Gracie (Edelen) played great defense, rebounded, and kept the energy up.
“Jamya (Chenault) was a force in the middle. I’m not sure anyone can guard her when she wants to play. Tianna (Mitchell) played point guard and did a great job. Maddie (Close) and Gracie rebounding and getting blocks, they gave us energy.”
Chenault led all players with 30 points, and Braylee McMath scored 26 to lead Great Crossing.
Tuesday’s game closed out the regular-season district games for FHS, which finished 1-5 in the district and tied for third with Western Hills.
WHHS and Frankfort will flip a coin at the district meeting to determine who will be the No. 3 seed in the 41st District Tournament.
The Lady Panthers (12-11) play their next game Friday at Ludlow.
GREAT CROSSING (72) — Timothi Williams 15, Braylee McMath 26, Ava Schureman 8, Olivia Tierney 7, Raegan Barrett 6, Emma Boehm 9.
FRANKFORT (59) — Madison Close 4, Rhealee Ellis 4, Gracie Edelen 2, Tianna Mitchell 15, Claire Irish 4, Jamya Chenault 30.
