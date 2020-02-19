Frankfort’s girls basketball team celebrated Senior Night Tuesday with a 63-53 win over Model at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium.
It was the final home game of the season for the Lady Panthers.
Tianna Mitchell led FHS with 28 points, followed by Jamya Chenault with 14 points, Gracie Edelen with six, Rhealee Ellis with four, Brooklyn Taylor, Claire Irish and Madison Close with three points each, and Brianna Walker with two points.
This year’s seniors are Mitchell, Irish, Edelen and Madison Close.
The Lady Panthers (14-12) close out the regular season Thursday at Berea.
Frankfort plays Great Crossing in the first round of the 41st District Tournament Wednesday at Franklin County.
