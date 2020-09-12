Western Hills logo

Western Hills' girls soccer team recorded its third straight win, all shutouts, with a 4-0 victory over East Jessamine Saturday at WHHS.

Kennedy Carter and Ella Davis both scored two goals, and Maddie Muller, Davis and Lauren Murray each had an assist.

WHHS plays its first district game Wednesday, hosting Franklin County at 7 p.m.

