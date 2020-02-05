In their first meeting in December, Frankfort’s girls basketball team rallied past Western Hills for a 55-43 win.
To win again against the Lady Wolverines, FHS would have to do it without Jamya Chenault, Brianna Walker and Gracie Edelen, who were all out sick Wednesday.
The Lady Panthers just about did it, but WHHS scored the last five points of the game to win 50-47 at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium.
“We tried to play our game,” WHHS coach Brandon Muravchick said. “We knew it was going to be scrappy, but the balls weren’t bouncing our way.”
Western Hills led 13-8 after the first quarter and 24-16 at halftime, but Frankfort outscored WHHS 20-10 in the third quarter to lead 36-34 going into the final period.
“We didn’t have Jamya, Brianna and Gracie tonight,” FHS coach Deron Norman said. “All three were out tonight, but I told our girls never let anyone tell you that you can’t play because you can. I’m proud of them.”
WHHS scored the first four points of the fourth quarter to regain the lead, but neither team led by more than three points in the period.
Two free throws by Tianna Mitchell gave FHS a 47-45 lead with 46 seconds remaining.
A three-point play by Maddie LeCompte nine seconds later gave Western Hills a 48-47 lead.
WHHS’ Kellen Kilgore went 1-for-2 from the line with 19 seconds left for a 49-47 advantage, and the Lady Wolverines came up with a steal on Frankfort’s next possession.
LeCompte hit one free throw with two seconds left to make the final score 50-47.
“We got a big lead, and I think we got a little comfortable with that lead,” Muravchick said. “They had a two-point lead in the fourth quarter, but fortunately our girls didn’t give up. They fought all the way.”
Leann Way scored a game-high 16 points for Western Hills, and LeCompte scored 15.
Tianna Mitchell poured in 15 points to lead Frankfort.
“Our inside girls are hard to guard,” Norman said. “They’re young and they don’t have a lot of experience, but with Jamya out we had Tatum (Williams) at 6-1, and Brooklyn (Taylor) at 6-2.
“Tianna has learned to play the point guard position very well. She was sick, but she didn’t pull herself out.
“I’m proud of them. I don’t think anyone gave us a chance with who we had missing, but people don’t know my girls like I know my girls.”
FHS is now 11-9 overall and 1-3 in the district. The Lady Panthers’ next game is Friday at Franklin County.
WHHS (8-15, 1-5) plays its next game at home Saturday against South Oldham.
WESTERN HILLS (50) — Leann Way 16, Kiana Mitchell 2, Lauren McGaughey 2, Maddie LeCompte 15, Audrey Butler 3, Kellen Kilgore 7, Olivia Turner 5.
FRANKFORT (47) — Rhealee Ellis 3, Haley Close 9, Tianna Mitchell 15, Brooklyn Taylor 14, Tatum Williams 6.
