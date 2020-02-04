Western Hills’ girls basketball team defeated Bryan Station 51-48 Monday in Lexington.

WHHS’ Maddie LeCompte had a double-double with 23 points and 15 rebounds. She also had five steals, four assists and two charges taken.

Kellen Kilgore was in double figures for Western Hills with 10 rebounds, and she also had six rebounds.

Rounding out the scoring for WHHS were Kiana Mitchell with eight points, Leann Way with five points, Olivia Turner and Lauren McGaughey with two points each, and Rachel Shropshire with one point.

WHHS (7-15) plays Wednesday at Frankfort.

