Western Hills’ girls basketball team lost to Eastern, 47-42, Monday in Louisville.
The game was close throughout, with Eastern leading 15-13 after the first quarter and 28-20 at halftime.
WHHS outscored the Lady Eagles 12-7 in the third quarter to trail 35-32 going into the fourth quarter.
Maddie LeCompte led Western Hills with 15 points, followed by Leann Way with eight points, Kiana Mitchell with seven, Audrey Butler and Kellen Kilgore with five points each, and Denise Waddell with two points.
Marissa Gasaway led Eastern (1-5) with 21 points.
WHHS (1-5) plays its next game at home Wednesday against Collins.