Western Hills’ girls basketball team fell behind 20-10 after the first quarter, and Lafayette kept the lead the rest of the way, winning 71-30 Tuesday night in Lexington.

Kellen Kilgore led WHHS with 13 points and eight rebounds.

Also scoring for the Lady Wolverines were Leann Way with eight points, Rachel Shropshire and Audrey Butler with three points each, Olivia Turner with two, and Kiana Mitchell with one point.

Way had four assists.

Lauren Walton scored a game-high 30 points for Lafayette (19-11).

WHHS (8-21) closes out the regular season at home Friday against Paris.

