The first time Western Hills' girls basketball team played Great Crossing, WHHS lost 79-42 on Jan. 14 in Georgetown.
On Tuesday, the Lady Wolverines were in the game until the end, losing 64-55 at Western Hills.
"I don't like to lose," WHHS coach Brandon Muravchick said, "but we showed we can fight and be able to compete at the end of February."
WHHS (6-13) led 9-8 after the first quarter, and Great Crossing was ahead 21-17 at halftime.
The Lady Warhawks increased their lead to nine points, 44-35, going into the fourth quarter, but WHHS pulled within four points, 53-49, after two baskets by Maddie LeCompte with 1:50 left in the game.
Great Crossing scored the next five points for a 58-49 lead with 58 seconds left, and the Lady Wolverines didn't get closer than six points the rest of the way.
"I'm very pleased," Muravchick said. "We made some last-second adjustments, moved some things around and the kids reacted to the adjustments phenomenally.
"We're coming down to the end of the season, and hopefully we're peaking at the right time. Attitudes are changing, players are starting to take their roles, we're getting sparks out the younger player, and our leadership is getting stronger."
WHHS' Maddie LeCompte led all players with 28 points, and Great Crossing's Braylee McMath scored 21 points.
Great Crossing is 9-11 overall and 3-2 in the district.
WHHS is 6-13, 0-4 going into a district matchup Friday at Franklin County.
"The kids played with heart, great attitudes, great intensity, and they gave all the effort I could ever ask for," Muravchick said. "If we can keep that going, I'll be happy."
GREAT CROSSING (64) — Rachel Smith 3, Timothi Williams 15, Braylee McMath 21, Ava Schureman 3, Hailey Ward 3, Raegan Barrett 8, Leila Custard 3, Emma Boehm 8.
WESTERN HILLS (55) — Leann Way 2, Kiana Mitchell 5, Lauren McGaughey 2, Maddie LeCompte 28, Audrey Butler 4, Kellen Kilgore 8, Rachel Shropshire 6.
