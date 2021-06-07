Laila Jackson won a state championship, and JT Jackson and Judah Gambino were runners-up at the KTCCCA Elementary Track & Field Championships May 29 at North Oldham High School.

Laila Jackson won the 9-10 girls 400-meter dash in 1:14.08, and she was third in the 200-meter dash in 34.63.

JT Jackson was second in the 11-12 boys 200-meter dash in 30.53, and he took fourth in the 100-meter dash in 14.82.

Gambino, running in the 8-and-under boys division, was second in the 800-meter run in 3:14.60, and he was fourth in the 1,600-meter run in 7:14.52.

Krisha Malempati, running in the 9-10 girls division, was ninth in the 800-meter run in 4:09.04 and 10th in the 1,600 meters in 8:48.77.

In the 11-12 girls division, Dakota Bryant-Perez was 11th in the 1,600-meter run in 7:11.56 and the 800-meter run in 3:19.34.

All five runners competed for Bondurant.

