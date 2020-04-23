Lane Colston had been a reserve world champion twice in the sport of reining.
This past season, Colston claimed the National Reining Horse Association (NHRA) world championship in the youth 14-18 division for the 2019 season.
Colston, a sophomore at Western Hills, has been competing in the sport for seven years.
“Last year when I was showing I was thinking I wanted to win the world title, and I did that,” he said. “It was exciting.
“You’re competing against about 2,000 kids from all over the world. The majority is in the United States, but there is quite a bit of reining in Europe. Even though we’re competing, we’re all friends.”
Colston, the son of Amy and Kevin Colston, won the title aboard Jay Lo Lena, who was bred on the family’s farm.
In addition, he finished second in the non-pro division, which is open to riders of any age.
Reining, according to the NRHA website, “is a judged event designed to show the athletic ability of a ranch-type horse within the confines of a show arena. In NRHA competition, contestants are required to run one of 13 approved patterns, included in the NRHA Handbook.
“Each pattern includes small slow circles, large fast circles, flying lead changes, roll backs over the hocks, 360-degree spins done in place, and exciting sliding stops that are the hallmark of the reining horse.”
Colston was the reserve world champion, meaning he finished second, in the youth 13-and-under division in 2016 and 2017.
“I started showing horses in 2013, so I’ve been doing this for seven years,” he said. “Every year I try to get a little better. You have to get along with the horse, too.
“Teamwork makes the dream work. It’s not just you, it’s the horse you ride, and you have to get along. You have to keep trying, keep working, to get where you want to go.”
The Franklin County Schools district and Western Hills administration have made competing a little easier for Colston.
“We have a great school district,” Amy Colston said, “and Mr. (Greg) Roush (WHHS principal) and Lane’s teachers at Western Hills have been so supportive of Lane and what he does.”
Colston won the world championship by accumulating the most points among the riders in the youth 14-18 division. Riders earn points at the shows in which they compete throughout the year.
Colston, who competed in about 25 shows, won the world title with a total of 190 points, 20 more than runner-up Kennedy Stephens of Versailles.
“You could have that lead be gone in a weekend,” Colston said of the 20-point difference. “You have to be on your game all year.”
Colston worked with Elijah McQuerry when he first started competing in reining. Tom and Cade McCutcheon, of Aubrey, Texas, work with Colston and train four horses the Colstons have in Texas. Brandon Brant trains three of the Colstons’ horses in Ohio.
Colston said many of the shows he attends are within a three-hour drive of Frankfort, but he has competed in places such as Texas and Oklahoma.
He’s competed in two shows this year, including one in Tulsa, Oklahoma, but two other shows have been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“There are a lot of shows in June and July,” Colston said. “Hopefully we’ll be able to compete then.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.