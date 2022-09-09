Abby Hammond.jpeg

Abby Hammond struck out 333 batters in 233 innings for Lexington Catholic during her sensational 2022 freshman season. (Scott Vish Photo)

She has such a busy summer travel softball schedule that finding time to attend any college softball camps is not easy for Lexington Catholic sophomore Abby Hammond. However, she did make time to attend coach Rachel Lawson’s camp at Kentucky.

“I have been there plenty. I have had a great camp experience every time. I learn a ton from coach Lawson, her staff and her players,” said Hammond. “I would keep going back no matter what but I am glad they throw in new things each time to improve my game.”

