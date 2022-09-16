Hayes Johnson

Taylor County offensive lineman Hayes Johnson enjoys hunting and fishing but says he loves football more than anything. (Josh Claywell photo)

How would Taylor County coach Sam Marple describe junior offensive lineman Hayes Johnson?

“Hayes is a big boy. He has the size you are looking for in college but he also moves very well,” said Marple. “He has so much potential. He plays aggressively and moves better than a lot of people even though he’s a lot bigger. College coaches see how much potential there is in him.”

