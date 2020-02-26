With 3:45 left in the first half, Franklin County's boys basketball team held a slim 19-17 lead on Western Hills.
By halftime the Flyers' lead was 28-17, and FCHS kept its offense rolling in the second half, winning 61-38 at home Wednesday in the 41st District Tournament.
The Flyers (16-14) will play Frankfort Friday at 8:15 p.m. for the district championship.
"Being down Jayden Mattison, our best on-ball defender, that was a big blow for us," FCHS coach Tony Wise said. "The thing is people have to step up, and our defense came through."
Mattison missed the game because of illness.
The first quarter ended in an 11-11 tie, and Western Hills' last lead came on a layup by Eric Gabbard with 5:08 left in the second quarter.
That put the Wolverines up 15-14, but FCHS responded with five points on a layup by Jacob Lewis and a 3-pointer from Zac Cox.
After a jumper by Gabbard made the score 19-17, the Flyers closed the second quarter with a 9-0 run over 3:30. Joe Meador scored six points, and Cox hit another 3-pointer.
WHHS' Rafael Ruiz scored the first basket of the third quarter and had a six-point run that pulled the Wolverines within eight points at 33-25, but by the end of the period the Flyers were ahead 36-27, and they controlled the fourth quarter.
"We just didn't score," WHHS coach Geoff Cody said. "We knew coming in we'd have to score, but we picked the wrong night not to be able to score.
"Plus we made some mistakes. This is always tough. Our scoring was really sporadic. We'd score one on trip and then have six possessions before we scored again."
Meador scored 22 points to lead all players, and teammate Jacob Lewis came off the bench to score 13.
"We had some big lifts off the bench," Wise said. "Jacob Lewis usually starts for us, but I went to him and said because of matchups he'd start the game on the bench, and he said he'd do whatever it takes.
"This was a great team effort."
Gabbard was WHHS' leading scorer with 17 points.
The Wolverines (14-17) graduate three seniors off this year's team — Ruiz, Matson Wainwright and DJ Outlaw.
WESTERN HILLS (38) — Rafael Ruiz 6, DJ Outlaw 9, Matson Wainwright 2, Zach Semones 2, Walter Campbell 2, Eric Gabbard 17.
FRANKLIN CO. (61) — Brandon Atkinson 2, Derrick King 5, Cameron Phelps 6, Phillip Peiffer 4, Zac Cox 9, Jacob Lewis 13, Joe Meador 22.
