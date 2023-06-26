The Late Swingers Ladies Golf League hosted the Miss Dollie scramble Thursday at Juniper Hill Golf Course with 33 golfers participating.

Juniper ladies golf news logo

Winning low gross was the team of Erin Marshall, Esther Wilhoyte, Carla Tillett and Bev Druin.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription